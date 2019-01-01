‘Ferguson will talk Man Utd into McGinn move’ – Former Aston Villa scout expects interest

Bobby Jenks, who recommended the midfielder to the Villans, believes an iconic Scot at Old Trafford will seek out the services of a fellow countryman

Sir Alex Ferguson will try and talk into making a move for John McGinn, says Bobby Jenks, the former scout who helped to bring the Scot to .

Rumours of interest from Old Trafford in the 24-year-old midfielder have already surfaced.

It was suggested over the summer that the Red Devils were considering a £50 million ($63m) approach for a man who was yet to take in a Premier League appearance at that stage.

No move was forthcoming, with McGinn now thriving for Villa in the top flight, but Jenks believes interest will be shown.

Legendary ex-United boss Ferguson keeps a close eye on the talent being produced in his native and it is expected that he will advise the board in Manchester to table a bid.

Jenks, who advised Villa to sign McGinn before being moved on by the Midlands club, told The Athletic: “He’s up there with the best-performing midfielders in the division.

“Wait until he’s had a year at that level and then we can say more.

“What I do know is that Sir Alex Ferguson is wondering why Manchester United let a talented Scottish boy slip through. He’ll be keeping a close eye on him that’s for sure and if he continues the way he is, you can bet he’ll be telling his pals at United, too.”

Jenks says it did not take him long to spot McGinn’s potential, with his ability to handle a step up in class clear for all to see across productive spells at and .

He added on the qualities which drew him to the Scotland international: “He wanted to win and knew that he had to work hard to do so.

“He was a typical Scottish boy with the heart of a lion. I noticed that from a young age.

“He was a box-to-box player who could win the ball, fire it up to the striker and support him.

“I felt he could add goals to his game and was dangerous around the edge of the box. He’s showing that now.

“He has a great engine and attitude. Yes, he got a wee bit agitated and would nip in every now and then. He picked up some bookings but that’s just his style. He wants to win the ball back and does it so well.

“Villa needed someone like him. They didn’t have any player quite like him. Last season he put himself about in the Championship to show what he was made of and I’m just pleased it’s worked out for him and the club now.”