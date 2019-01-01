Ferdinand, Rojo, Maguire - Man Utd's record defensive signing handed number 5 shirt at Old Trafford

The Red Devils' newest - and most expensive - defender follows in the footsteps of some club greats

have announced that Harry Maguire will take the number 5 at Old Trafford as the record defensive signing aims to replicate the success of some club icons to have worn the shirt before him.

Marcos Rojo previously had the number, but Red Devils great Rio Ferdinand donned it before him, winning five Premier League titles, two League Cups and a crown in the 10 years he wore it.

Other famous names that turned out at Old Trafford wearing 5 include Lee Sharpe, Ronny Johnsen and Laurent Blanc, to name a few.

Maguire has some big shoes to fill, but United clearly see the international as the man to help shore up a shaky backline after shelling out a world-record £80 million ($97m) for the former Leicester man, tying him to a six-year deal with an option for an additional season.

Indeed, 's Virgil van Dijk, formerly the most expensive defender in the world, recently stated that stress does come with such a large price tag, but that it shouldn't matter too much to Maguire as there would already be huge pressure in playing for a club as big as United.

Maguire joins Aaron Wan-Bissaka, formerly of , and young winger Daniel James as part of the club's British-based summer rebuild as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer attempts to return the Red Devils to the top echelons of English and European football.

Sixth place in the Premier League and qualification for the was the height of United's achievements last term, with Solskjaer having taken over from Jose Mourinho after a string of poor results and plenty of backroom drama.

Having strengthened in key areas, fans will be looking for a top-four finish and a return to Champions League football – something seen as the bare minimum for a club with such a storied history as United.

The three-time Champions League winners have been credited with an interest in various other players across the summer, including CP's Bruno Fernandes and playmaker Christian Eriksen.

Reports suggest, however, that Eriksen is more keen on a move to , while the likelihood of bringing in any other targets is said to be low due to the English transfer window closing on Thursday, August 8.