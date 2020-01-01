Ferdinand and Crouch criticise Aurier after Tottenham's RB Leipzig loss

The former England internationals were not pleased with the Ivorian's showing against the German outfit

Ex- players in Rio Ferdinand and Peter Crouch were critical of Serge Aurier's performance after Hotspur were dumped out of the Round of 16 by , 4-0 on aggregate.

The Lillywhites were already 1-0 down from the first leg in London and had their woes compounded when Marcel Sarbitzer extend the lead in the 10th minute.

Aurier was guilty of failing to head the ball away in the build-up to the second goal on the night, which allowed Angelino to find Sarbitzer again 11 minutes later.

Emil Forsberg then put the final nail in the coffin in the 87th minute.

"We highlighted Aurier before the game as a weakness in the first game when they got in countless times in the first-leg," Ferdinand told BT Sport.

"He is not in a bad position here, but watch his body movement. He turns around full-circle, misjudges the header and from here it is a fantastic ball and an even better header.

"Again, the keeper could possibly do better there. But after the mistake from Aurier, it is a great cross and a great header."

Crouch, also speaking on BT Sport, said: "You can see his body shape here, Aurier's. He takes his eye off the ball completely and then turns the wrong way. That is a bad mistake, a terrible mistake."

Aurier will hope to redeem himself when Tottenham come up against in the Premier League on Sunday.