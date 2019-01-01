FC Ifeanyi Ubah resolve to end the NPFL playoffs with a positive result against Enugu Rangers

The Anambra Warriors have vowed to finish the Super Six with a good result against the Flying Antelopes to atone for their poor form in Lagos

The FC Ifeanyi Ubah duo of Uche Okagbue and Chijioke Alaekwe have promised to play their best game of the Nigerian Professional Football League ( ) Championship Playoffs on Wednesday against Enugu Rangers, to ensure that they end the season on a positive note.

The Anambra Warriors have lost all four matches they have played at the tournament thus far, and as they come up against in their last game of the series, head coach Okagbue stressed that they will apply the experience they have garnered in Lagos against their Oriental brothers.

“It was painful that we were unable to achieve our intention of coming here, which is to ensure that we qualify for the continent, but we still have reasons to be satisfied with what the boys have done,” Okagbue told Goal.

“It has been a teamwork ever since the beginning of the season and it was a delight that we were able to qualify for the Super Six with the players we have.

"They are a young team but they gave the league season their best push and were rewarded with the ticket on merit.

“We are going into the last game with the resolve that we will achieve a good result to ensure that our fans will be returning to Nnewi happy that we didn’t let them down in all the games.

"I have told my players to put the experience we have in the Super Six to good use against Rangers and we are hopeful for a positive outcome.”

FC Ifeanyi Ubah’s skipper Alaekwe corroborated the thoughts of his coach, while adding that they were unfortunate not to get the results they have worked very hard for.

“It is unfortunate that we have got to the end of the road but it was not what we bargained for to only make an appearance at the Super Six without recording some amount of success,” Alaekwe told Goal.

“We will try and give our best against because we know that it is another Oriental derby and it won’t augur well if we are beaten again for the fifth time.

"We are going to play for pride and ensure that we end the tournament well for our fans and others who believe in us. I will rather like us to concentrate on the next game than focus on the factors responsible for our failure. ”