FC Goa sacks Sergio Lobera as head coach; Derrick Pereira to take over

The Gaurs have taken an extraordinary decision to part ways with the Spaniard despite the team currently leading the ISL table...

In a surprising turn of events, (ISL) outfit have decided to remove Sergio Lobera as head coach with the league stage entering the decisive phase.

Goal can confirm that Derrick Pereira, who coaches FC Goa's reserve side, will take charge of the team in an interim capacity till the end of the season. Lobera's assistant Jesus Tato will also depart the club, along with the entirety of the former youth coach's support staff.

The decision to terminate Lobera's contract comes as a huge surprise, given that the Spaniard had managed to lead the club to the top of the table with just three rounds left in the league stage.

However, Goal has learnt that Lobera's relationship with the club management took a turn for the worse after a few issues arose during negotiations to extend the 43-year-old's contract.

It has also come to light that FC Goa players also raised complaints to the management regarding the coach which ultimately prompted the decision.

FC Goa are currently top of the league with 30 points from 15 matches, two points ahead of second-placed Bengaluru and three ahead of . However, with Lobera's exit could have ramifications on the race for the top spot.

Lobera joined FC Goa in 2017 and led the Gaurs to the play-offs in his first season where they lost to over two legs. In his second seaon, Lobera managed to lead the team to the ISL final where they were beaten by .

FC Goa management remained tight-lipped when Goal tried to contact them.