FC Goa's Juan Ferrando - We have to be more aggressive while pressing

The FC Goa manager hailed Odisha FC goalkeeper Arshdeep Singh for his valiant effort under the bar...

picked up their second consecutive win as they edged Odisha in their fifth Indian Super League (ISL) match of the season.

Igor Angulo's strike at the end of the first half was enough for the Gaurs to secure three points against a clueless Odisha side.

Along with three crucial points, the Gaurs also created a record as the team played 674 passes, the most by any club in the ongoing season. But coach Juan Ferrando was not too elated about the passing stat and felt that the team needed to do better while pressing the opposition.

More teams

"I am happy with the ball possession (stats) of my team. In the first half, we were slow, we need more intensity in pressing. We need to receive the second balls and of course not to loose ball while building the play," said the Spaniard.

Ferrando also suggested that his players are working hard and will improve in the upcoming games.

"We have to be more aggressive while pressing. Some times in the game, Odisha were attacking and we were not good in pressing high (up the pitch). It is necessary to press more but I understand that the players are working hard and it will be better with each passing match," said the FC Goa boss.

Club captain Edu Bedia was left on the bench and only took the field in the final few minutes of the match. Ferrando revealed that Bedia was not keeping well in the last few days.

"We had three games this week and I believe in every player and it is necessary to rotate the squad sometimes. In this case, Edu Bedia was suffering from an illness in the last two days. But now he is okay. We decided to play Alberto Noguera in this game with Princeton (Rebello), Lenny (Rodrigues) and Brandon (Fernandes)."

Ferrando was all praise for Odisha custodian Arshdeep Singh who had a stellar outing and denied Goa from converting three clear-cut chances.

"Today their goalkeeper (Arshdeep Singh) was incredible. He played really well. It is very important to find the spaces because if the opponents close down it becomes difficult to find the space. It is necessary to have a clear mentality and prepare for plan A and plan B."

Goa next face on December 16 and the Spanish coach remained cautious ahead of the high voltage clash. He said, "The next game will be a new day. We have time for recovery and prepare for the next game. I am sure it will be a very difficult game because everybody knows how difficult ATK Mohun Bagan are. They are a very compact. But I hope in the next match we will see a beautiful game."