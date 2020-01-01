FC Goa become first-ever Indian club to reach AFC Champions League group stage

The Gaurs beat Jamshedpur FC in their final ISL league stage match to book their berth in the continental competition...

scripted history on Wednesday as they became the first ever Indian club to reach the group stages of the AFC , after a thumping 5-0 win over at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur.

The Gaurs needed just a point to top the league stage of the (ISL) 2019-20 season, thereby clinching the spot. They went on to do it in style, with a five-goal performance that floored Jamshedpur FC.

They finished top of the league with 39 points in 18 matches, scoring a record 46 goals in the process.

More teams

While Ferran Corominas topscored for the Gaurs with 14 goals, Hugo Boumous was the creator-in-chief, contributing 11 goals and eight assists.

FC Goa will also bag prize money worth INR 50 Lakhs and will presented with the first-ever ISL league stage winner’s shield.

Goal had first reported back in September that All Football Federation President Praful Patel and General Secretary Kushal Das were trying to get a direct entry into the AFC Champions League. Following their push, AFC announced that ISL's league stage winners would receive direct entry into the continent's premier club competition before the start of the current season.

The AFC Champions League in its current format started in the 2002-03 season. Never before this season had any Indian club made it to the group stages as India never had a direct slot in the competition.

In the inaugural edition, India’s and went as far as the Qualification round 4 (East Zone) but failed to reach the group stage.