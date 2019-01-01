Fazio pens two-year Roma extension

The experienced Argentine centre-back Federico Fazio has committed his future to the Giallorossi by signing fresh terms

Federico Fazio has signed a two-year contract extension with , the club have confirmed.

The centre-back's fresh terms at the Stadio Olimpico run until June 30, 2021.

"It's my second renewal with the club and I am incredibly pleased," said the 32-year-old international, who moved to the Italian capital on an initial loan deal from in 2016.

"From the very first day here I have felt that the club has confidence in me, something that is important to every player.

"I've sensed that belief from everyone who works at Trigoria [Roma's training ground] – a place I want to stay at for the long-term."

In three seasons with the Giallorossi, Fazio has made 135 appearances and scored 11 goals.

Fazio disappointed in a Spurs shirt after arriving with a good reputation from , swiftly being loaned back to the side after a season and a half and eventually making a permanent switch to the Italian capital.

"Federico is a key player within our squad, and because of that we are delighted to be able to extend his contract," said Roma's sporting director Gianluca Petrachi.

"We will be relying on his ability and his experience, qualities which will also be hugely important in the growth and development of our younger players.

"Federico will be a mentor for our defence and for our lads."

Roma open their Serie A campaign at home to on Sunday following a busy close season under new head coach Paulo Fonseca.

The Giallorossi have signed goalkeeper Pau Lopez from , left-back Leonardo Spinazzola from , centre-back Mert Cetin from Genclerbirligi and central midfielders Amadou Diawara and Jordan Veretout from and , respectively.

pair Bryan Cristante and Gianluca Mancini have also arrived to bolster midfield and defence.

A number of the new signings could be in line to make their competitive debuts against Genoa on Sunday.