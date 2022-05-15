'Fate puts us on different paths' - Dybala confirms Juventus exit as transfer battle looms

Paulo Dybala has confirmed he will leave Juventus at the end of the season, with the Argentina forward announcing he will make his home farewell in Turin against Lazio on Monday ahead of a transfer battle for his services.

The attacker has long been linked with an exit from Allianz Stadium after repeated stalemates over the past few years concerning a future deal with the Bianconeri.

Now, the 28-year-old has officially revealed that his time with the Old Lady will come to a close at the end of the current campaign, with a host of European heavyweights likely to weigh up a move for his services on a free transfer.

What did Dybala say about his exit?

"It is difficult to find the right words to greet you," Dybala told fans in a statement posted to his social media channels. "There are so many years and so many emotions involved altogether. I thought we would be together [for] even more years, but fate puts us on different paths.

"I will never forget everything you made me experience, every game, every goal. With you, I grew up, I learned, I lived and I dreamed. It was been seven years of magic, 12 trophies and 115 goals that no one will take away from us, never.

"Thank you for supporting me in difficult times. Thanks to those who have accompanied me over the years, from the first to the last, from the fans to the people who work within the club, everyone, [from] coaches and teammates, employees and managers.

"Wearing this important jersey together with the captain's armband has been one of the greatest [moments of] pride of my life, which I hope to show to my children and grandchildren someday.

"Tomorrow will be my last match with this shirt. It's hard to imagine, but it will be our last farewell. It will not be easy, but I will enter the field with a smile and with my head held high, knowing that I have given everything for you."

What are Dybala's next steps?

Dybala is the second player within the space of a week to confirm they will leave Turin, following veteran defender Giorgio Chiellini's announcement that his time with the club had come to an end.

He has no shortage of interest, both locally and abroad, with current Serie A champions Inter one mooted destination.

Premier League trio Tottenham, Arsenal and Manchester United have all been linked to him over previous months, while Paris Saint-Germain could consider him a viable option if Kylian Mbappe leaves for Real Madrid.

