Fareez Farhan's stock continues to rise as he scored a hat-trick against his former team, , to end their hopes of securing a first-ever league title.

The Geylang forward scored a hat-trick in 27 minutes as the Eagles drew 4-4 against the Cheetahs.

Additionally, the 25-year-old also received his first call-up to the national team and featured in the Lions' win over Palestine, which saw the Lions top their World Cup Qualifier group.