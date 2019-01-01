Fantasy Football: Top four dominance on display in Goal Fantasy Team of the Week

Our Fantasy writer looks back on the Premier League weekend that was and picks out the best performers from Manchester City, Liverpool, Spurs and more

A couple of weeks ago, the big clubs struggled in the Premier League as only Tottenham were able to pick up a win. Match week 26, however, was quite the opposite as all four picked up wins, and fairly heavy-handed ones at that.

Manchester City, Liverpool, Manchester United, and Spurs all scored at least three goals this week with the latter the only one that failed to also secure a clean sheet. Naturally, this reflected in the Goal game this week where Chris Wood was the only player from a club not currently in a Champions League place to make this edition of Team of the Week.

GK: Hugo Lloris - Tottenham - 1 Game, 8 Saves (1 Penalty Save), 1 Goal Conceded = 10 Points

DEF: James Milner - Liverpool - 1 Game, 1 Assist, 1 Clean Sheet = 10 Points

His listing as a defender in our game has never been more appropriate than it has over the past three matches, all of which he’s started at right back. While this has meant he’s lost his “out of position” advantage, it did not hamper him against Bournemouth as the Englishman racked up both an assist and a clean sheet in Liverpool’s 3-0 win on Saturday.

It’s unlikely Milner will keep this role with Trent Alexander-Arnold now back from injury, but this performance was one that certainly will have pleased his owners and he should move back into midfield soon.

DEF: Phil Jones - Man United - 1 Game, 1 Assist, 1 Clean Sheet = 10 Points

DEF: Andrew Robertson - Liverpool - 1 Game, 1 Assist, 1 Clean Sheet = 10 Points

MID: Raheem Sterling - Man City - 1 Game, 2 Goals, 1 Assist = 17 Points

Since the start of last season, Raheem Sterling has been directly involved in a whopping 50 Premier League goals. This has obviously seen the winger transform himself from an exciting Fantasy prospect into a bona fide star.

He has managed to avoid the dreaded Pep rotation of late (nine starts in 10 matches) but that could be about to change with the return of the Champions League this week. This should not scare you out of Sterling, however, just be sure to have a secondary option lined up in case he isn’t on the teamsheet when City’s lineup is announced.

MID: Paul Pogba - Man United - 1 Game, 2 Goals = 14 Points

MID: Christian Eriksen - Tottenham - 1 Game, 1 Goal, 1 Assist = 11 Points

Eriksen had been suspiciously under the radar since the injuries to Harry Kane and Dele Alli but came alive on Sunday, taking part in two of Tottenham’s three goals (1g, 1a). Despite having had a relatively quiet season, the Danish international is still top five in assists and he could be in line for even more soon with Kane reportedly set to be fit for the Burnley match.

For now, it’s hard to justify owning Eriksen over Son Heung-min but, if the former catches form, there are few better in either the Premier League or Fantasy.

MID: Son Heung-min – Tottenham – 1 Game, 1 Goal = 8 Points

FOR: Sergio Aguero - Man City - 1 Game, 3 Goals = 17 Points

Aguero was trailing by quite a distance in the Golden Boot race just a few weeks ago and now, after netting two hat-tricks in his last three matches, the Argentine is the joint league leader with 17 goals. Naturally, his on-pitch performance has reflected in Fantasy where, in the Goal game, he has scored an impressive 12 points more than any other forward.

Like with Sterling, rotation is a bit of a concern going forward but, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang injured and Kane yet to return to training, there are no other premium strikers worth owning.

Article continues below

FOR: Chris Wood - Burnley - 1 Game, 2 Goals = 12 Points

FOR: Anthony Martial - Man United - 1 Game, 1 Goal, 1 Assist = 10 Points