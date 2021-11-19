Fantasy football: Premier League team news, injuries, captain picks and more

Goal's guide aims to assist your selections over the course of the 2021-22 campaign

One of the secrets to success in Fantasy Premier League is making sure you pay close attention to team news, so you can tweak your team accordingly.

A key player may be injured or your best goalscorer might be suspended, and it makes sense to keep on top of things in order to maximise your points return each week.

If you're looking for the latest team news, or just want some advice on the best captain picks or even a suggested wildcard squad, then Goal has you covered.

Contents

  1. Gameweek fixtures
  2. Team news
  3. Suspension table
  4. Who is the best captain pick?
  5. Goal's suggested Wildcard squad

Gameweek 11 fixtures

DateFixtureTime (GMT)
November 20Leicester vs Chelsea12:30pm
November 20Aston Villa vs Brighton3pm
November 20Burnley vs Crystal Palace3pm
November 20Newcastle vs Brentford3pm
November 20Norwich vs Southampton3pm
November 20Watford vs Man Utd3pm
November 20Wolves vs West Ham3pm
November 20Liverpool vs Arsenal5.30pm
November 21Man City vs Everton2pm
November 21Tottenham vs Leeds4:30pm
GAMEWEEK 12 CHANGES DEADLINE: NOVEMBER 20, 11:00AM (GMT)

Injury news

Last updated: 19/11/21 3:15pm (GMT)

ARSENAL

PlayerInjuryLikely return date
Granit XhakaKneeUnknown
Pierre-Emerick AubameyangCalfLate fitness test

Thomas Partey

Groin

Late fitness test

Sead Kolasinac

Ankle

Unknown

ASTON VILLA

PlayerInjuryLikely return date
Danny IngsCovid-19November 20, 2021
Douglas LuizHamstringLate fitness test

Marvelous Nakamba

Groin

Late fitness test

Bertrand Traore

Thigh

Unknown

TrezeguetKneeUnknown

BRENTFORD

PlayerInjuryLikely return date
Shandon BaptisteShoulderLate fitness test
Joshua DasilvaHipUnknown
Mads SorensenKneeUnknown

Mathias Jorgensen

Other

Late fitness test

Mathias Jensen

Other

Late fitness test

Yoane WissaAnkleLate fitness test
Kristoffer AjerThighUnknown
David RayaKneeUnknown

BRIGHTON

PlayerInjuryLikely return date
Aaron ConnollyHeelNovember 20, 2021
Danny WelbeckHamstringUnknown
Dan BurnKneeNovember 20, 2021
Steven AlzateAnkleUnknown

Enock Mwepu

Muscle strain

November 27, 2021

BURNLEY

PlayerInjuryLikely return date
Aaron LennonIllnessLate fitness test

Ashley Barnes

Knock

Late fitness test

Dale StephensAnkleUnknown

CHELSEA

PlayerInjuryLikely return date
Thiago SilvaLate from international dutyLate fitness test
Timo WernerHamstringNovember 20, 2021
Romelu LukakuAnkleNovember 23, 2021
Mateo KovacicThighUnknown
Mason MountOtherNovember 20, 2021
Marcos AlonsoKnockNovember 20, 2021
Lukaku injured Chelsea Malmoe

CRYSTAL PALACE

PlayerInjuryLikely return date
James McArthurHamstringUnknown
Eberechi EzeAchillesNovember 20, 2021
Nathan FergusonOtherUnknown

EVERTON

PlayerInjuryLikely return date
Abdoulaye DoucoureFootUnknown
Andre GomesCalfUnknown
Yerry MinaHamstringUnknown
Dominic Calvert-LewinThighUnknown
Tom DaviesKneeUnknown

LEEDS

PlayerInjuryLikely return date
Patrick BamfordAnkleUnknown
Luke AylingKneeNovember 21, 2021
Robin KochGroinUnknown
Junior FirpoOtherNovember 21, 2021
Jamie ShackletonKnockNovember 30, 2021

LEICESTER

PlayerInjuryLikely return date
James JustinKneeUnknown
Wesley FofanaLegUnknown
Youri TielemansCalfDecember 16, 2021
Marc AlbrightonKnockLate fitness test
Ryan BertrandKneeLate fitness test

LIVERPOOL

PlayerInjuryLikely return date
James MilnerThighNovember 24, 2021
Harvey Elliott AnkleUnknown
Roberto FirminoHamstringDecember 16, 2021
Curtis JonesEye injuryUnknown
Naby KeitaHamstringUnknown
Joe GomezCalfDecember 4, 2021

Sadio Mane

Bruised rib

November 20, 2021

Jordan Henderson

Knock

Late fitness test

Andrew Robertson

Thigh

Novemeber 20, 2021

Divock Origi

Dead leg

Late fitness test

Roberto Firmino Liverpool Chelsea Premier League 2021-22

MAN CITY

PlayerInjuryLikely return date
Benjamin MendyUnavailableUnknown
Liam DelapAnkleUnknown
Ferran TorresFootUnknown
Jack GrealishOtherNovember 28, 2021

Kevin De Bruyne

Covid-19

December 1, 2021

Phil Foden

Knock

Late fitness test

MAN UTD

PlayerInjuryLikely return date
Paul PogbaThighUnknown
Raphael VaraneThighUnknown

NEWCASTLE

PlayerInjuryLikely return date
Paul DummettCalfUnknown
Miguel AlmironLate from international dutyNovember 27, 2021

Martin Dubravka

Foot

Late fitness test

NORWICH CITY

PlayerInjuryLikely return date
Sam ByramThighUnknown
Christoph ZimmermannAnkleUnknown

SOUTHAMPTON

PlayerInjuryLikely return date
Nathan RedmondCovid-19November 20, 2021
Jack StephensKneeUnknown

TOTTENHAM

PlayerInjuryLikely return date
Ryan SessegnonKnockUnknown

Bryan Gil

Thigh

Late fitness test

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

Knee

Late fitness test

Giovani Lo Celso

Other

Late fitness test

Cristian Romero

Thigh

Unknown

WATFORD

PlayerInjuryLikely return date
Peter EteboQuadMarch 2022
Francisco SierraltaThighDecember 1, 2021
Christian KabaseleThighUnknown
Ozan TufanOtherLate fitness test
Ken SemaMedial ligamentUnknown
Kwadwo BaahAnkleUnknown

WEST HAM

PlayerInjuryLikely return date
Angelo OgbonnaHeadNovember 20, 2021
Declan RiceIllnessNovember 20, 2021

Pablo Fornals

Knock

November 20, 2021

WOLVES

PlayerInjuryLikely return date
Hugo BuenoThighUnknown
JonnyKnee2022
Pedro NetoKneeUnknown
Yerson MosqueraHamstring2022
Fernando MarcalCalfNovember 20, 2021

Raul Jimenez

Late from international duty

Late fitness test

Suspensions table

Mike Dean referee Premier League 2020-21

PlayerReturn date
Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa)November 20
Aymeric Laporte (Man City)November 21
Robert Sanchez (Brighton)November 27

Paul Pogba (Man Utd)

November 28

Oliver Skipp (Tottenham)

November 28

Juraj Kucka (Watford)

November 28

Mason Holgate (Everton)

December 6

Who is the best captain pick for Gameweek 11?

Mohamed Salah Liverpool 2021-22

He may have only claimed an assist last time out but, in doing so Mohamed Salah (£13m) continued his record of having produced a return in every match since Gameweek 2.

Liverpool face in-form Arsenal at Anfield on Saturday which represents a tricky fixture, but that doesn't really apply to Salah who has proved time and again that he is capable of the spectacular against even the toughest of opponents.

It would be too risky to contemplate giving the armband to anyone but Salah this weekend, who is far and away the top-scoring player heading into Gameweek 12, with 117 to his name, almost double the amount of Joao Cancelo (£6.5m) in second.

Goal's suggested Wildcard squad

Our Gameweek 12 suggested Wildcard squad sees us opt for Ben Foster (£4.1m) and Jason Steele (£4m) as our two goalkeeper picks - the latter due to deputise for the suspended Robert Sanchez (£4.6m) against Aston Villa.

Joao Cancelo (£6.5m) is arguably the most in-form defender in the Premier League and has now got to a point where he is likely to avoid the dreaded 'Pep roulette' and being rotated out of the starting XI at Manchester City.

Sergio Reguilon (£5m) also looks a decent bet, with Antonio Conte's Totteham having a favourable set of fixtures in the coming weeks, starting with Leeds at home on Sunday.

Tyrick Mitchell (£4.5m), Andrew Omobamidele (£3.9m) and Kostas Tsimikas (£3.9m) complete the set, with the latter potentially starting for Liverpool against Arsenal due to injury concerns relating to Andrew Robertson (£7m).

A midfield packed full of quality, that demands you use a starting 3-5-2 formation, sees Mohamed Salah (£13m), Diogo Jota (£7.5m), Conor Gallagher (£5.9m), Heung-Min Son (£10.3m) and Raphinha (£6.6m) all selected.

As for the attack, Harry Kane (£12.2m)'s impressive form while on England duty will hopefully carryover into the domestic scene, while Michail Antonio (£8.2m), who also performed well during the international break, is always a goal threat for a West Ham side who have won four on the bounce.

Check out the full suggested squad below!

Fantasy Premier League Wildcard squad Gameweek 12

