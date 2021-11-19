Fantasy football: Premier League team news, injuries, captain picks and more

One of the secrets to success in Fantasy Premier League is making sure you pay close attention to team news, so you can tweak your team accordingly.

A key player may be injured or your best goalscorer might be suspended, and it makes sense to keep on top of things in order to maximise your points return each week.

If you're looking for the latest team news, or just want some advice on the best captain picks or even a suggested wildcard squad, then Goal has you covered.

Contents

Gameweek 11 fixtures

Date Fixture Time (GMT) November 20 Leicester vs Chelsea 12:30pm November 20 Aston Villa vs Brighton 3pm November 20 Burnley vs Crystal Palace 3pm November 20 Newcastle vs Brentford 3pm November 20 Norwich vs Southampton 3pm November 20 Watford vs Man Utd 3pm November 20 Wolves vs West Ham 3pm November 20 Liverpool vs Arsenal 5.30pm November 21 Man City vs Everton 2pm November 21 Tottenham vs Leeds 4:30pm

GAMEWEEK 12 CHANGES DEADLINE: NOVEMBER 20, 11:00AM (GMT)

Injury news

Last updated: 19/11/21 3:15pm (GMT)

ARSENAL

Player Injury Likely return date Granit Xhaka Knee Unknown Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Calf Late fitness test Thomas Partey Groin Late fitness test Sead Kolasinac Ankle Unknown

ASTON VILLA

Player Injury Likely return date Danny Ings Covid-19 November 20, 2021 Douglas Luiz Hamstring Late fitness test Marvelous Nakamba Groin Late fitness test Bertrand Traore Thigh Unknown Trezeguet Knee Unknown

BRENTFORD

Player Injury Likely return date Shandon Baptiste Shoulder Late fitness test Joshua Dasilva Hip Unknown Mads Sorensen Knee Unknown Mathias Jorgensen Other Late fitness test Mathias Jensen Other Late fitness test Yoane Wissa Ankle Late fitness test Kristoffer Ajer Thigh Unknown David Raya Knee Unknown

BRIGHTON

Player Injury Likely return date Aaron Connolly Heel November 20, 2021 Danny Welbeck Hamstring Unknown Dan Burn Knee November 20, 2021 Steven Alzate Ankle Unknown Enock Mwepu Muscle strain November 27, 2021

BURNLEY

Player Injury Likely return date Aaron Lennon Illness Late fitness test Ashley Barnes Knock Late fitness test Dale Stephens Ankle Unknown

CHELSEA

Player Injury Likely return date Thiago Silva Late from international duty Late fitness test Timo Werner Hamstring November 20, 2021 Romelu Lukaku Ankle November 23, 2021 Mateo Kovacic Thigh Unknown Mason Mount Other November 20, 2021 Marcos Alonso Knock November 20, 2021

CRYSTAL PALACE

Player Injury Likely return date James McArthur Hamstring Unknown Eberechi Eze Achilles November 20, 2021 Nathan Ferguson Other Unknown

EVERTON

Player Injury Likely return date Abdoulaye Doucoure Foot Unknown Andre Gomes Calf Unknown Yerry Mina Hamstring Unknown Dominic Calvert-Lewin Thigh Unknown Tom Davies Knee Unknown

LEEDS

Player Injury Likely return date Patrick Bamford Ankle Unknown Luke Ayling Knee November 21, 2021 Robin Koch Groin Unknown Junior Firpo Other November 21, 2021 Jamie Shackleton Knock November 30, 2021

LEICESTER

Player Injury Likely return date James Justin Knee Unknown Wesley Fofana Leg Unknown Youri Tielemans Calf December 16, 2021 Marc Albrighton Knock Late fitness test Ryan Bertrand Knee Late fitness test

LIVERPOOL

Player Injury Likely return date James Milner Thigh November 24, 2021 Harvey Elliott Ankle Unknown Roberto Firmino Hamstring December 16, 2021 Curtis Jones Eye injury Unknown Naby Keita Hamstring Unknown Joe Gomez Calf December 4, 2021 Sadio Mane Bruised rib November 20, 2021 Jordan Henderson Knock Late fitness test Andrew Robertson Thigh Novemeber 20, 2021 Divock Origi Dead leg Late fitness test

MAN CITY

Player Injury Likely return date Benjamin Mendy Unavailable Unknown Liam Delap Ankle Unknown Ferran Torres Foot Unknown Jack Grealish Other November 28, 2021 Kevin De Bruyne Covid-19 December 1, 2021 Phil Foden Knock Late fitness test

MAN UTD

Player Injury Likely return date Paul Pogba Thigh Unknown Raphael Varane Thigh Unknown

NEWCASTLE

Player Injury Likely return date Paul Dummett Calf Unknown Miguel Almiron Late from international duty November 27, 2021 Martin Dubravka Foot Late fitness test

NORWICH CITY

Player Injury Likely return date Sam Byram Thigh Unknown Christoph Zimmermann Ankle Unknown

SOUTHAMPTON

Player Injury Likely return date Nathan Redmond Covid-19 November 20, 2021 Jack Stephens Knee Unknown

TOTTENHAM

Player Injury Likely return date Ryan Sessegnon Knock Unknown Bryan Gil Thigh Late fitness test Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg Knee Late fitness test Giovani Lo Celso Other Late fitness test Cristian Romero Thigh Unknown

WATFORD

Player Injury Likely return date Peter Etebo Quad March 2022 Francisco Sierralta Thigh December 1, 2021 Christian Kabasele Thigh Unknown Ozan Tufan Other Late fitness test Ken Sema Medial ligament Unknown Kwadwo Baah Ankle Unknown

WEST HAM

Player Injury Likely return date Angelo Ogbonna Head November 20, 2021 Declan Rice Illness November 20, 2021 Pablo Fornals Knock November 20, 2021

WOLVES

Player Injury Likely return date Hugo Bueno Thigh Unknown Jonny Knee 2022 Pedro Neto Knee Unknown Yerson Mosquera Hamstring 2022 Fernando Marcal Calf November 20, 2021 Raul Jimenez Late from international duty Late fitness test

Suspensions table

Player Return date Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa) November 20 Aymeric Laporte (Man City) November 21 Robert Sanchez (Brighton) November 27 Paul Pogba (Man Utd) November 28 Oliver Skipp (Tottenham) November 28 Juraj Kucka (Watford) November 28 Mason Holgate (Everton) December 6

Who is the best captain pick for Gameweek 11?

He may have only claimed an assist last time out but, in doing so Mohamed Salah (£13m) continued his record of having produced a return in every match since Gameweek 2.

Liverpool face in-form Arsenal at Anfield on Saturday which represents a tricky fixture, but that doesn't really apply to Salah who has proved time and again that he is capable of the spectacular against even the toughest of opponents.

It would be too risky to contemplate giving the armband to anyone but Salah this weekend, who is far and away the top-scoring player heading into Gameweek 12, with 117 to his name, almost double the amount of Joao Cancelo (£6.5m) in second.

Goal's suggested Wildcard squad

Our Gameweek 12 suggested Wildcard squad sees us opt for Ben Foster (£4.1m) and Jason Steele (£4m) as our two goalkeeper picks - the latter due to deputise for the suspended Robert Sanchez (£4.6m) against Aston Villa.

Joao Cancelo (£6.5m) is arguably the most in-form defender in the Premier League and has now got to a point where he is likely to avoid the dreaded 'Pep roulette' and being rotated out of the starting XI at Manchester City.

Sergio Reguilon (£5m) also looks a decent bet, with Antonio Conte's Totteham having a favourable set of fixtures in the coming weeks, starting with Leeds at home on Sunday.

Tyrick Mitchell (£4.5m), Andrew Omobamidele (£3.9m) and Kostas Tsimikas (£3.9m) complete the set, with the latter potentially starting for Liverpool against Arsenal due to injury concerns relating to Andrew Robertson (£7m).

A midfield packed full of quality, that demands you use a starting 3-5-2 formation, sees Mohamed Salah (£13m), Diogo Jota (£7.5m), Conor Gallagher (£5.9m), Heung-Min Son (£10.3m) and Raphinha (£6.6m) all selected.

As for the attack, Harry Kane (£12.2m)'s impressive form while on England duty will hopefully carryover into the domestic scene, while Michail Antonio (£8.2m), who also performed well during the international break, is always a goal threat for a West Ham side who have won four on the bounce.

Check out the full suggested squad below!

