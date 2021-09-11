Fan View: 'The game changer' - Partey's injury return sends Arsenal fans into frenzy
Arsenal fans were excited as they welcomed Thomas Partey back for their 1-0 home win over Norwich City in the Premier League on Saturday.
Out of the side owing to injury picked during pre-season, the Ghanaian marked his return with a second half appearance in the matchday four fixture at Emirates Stadium.
He did not take long to announce his presence as he was in the thick of affairs in the lead-up to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s solitary goal four minutes after his introduction into the game.
It was a narrow but big win for The Gunners considering they had failed to secure a victory in the Premier League this season until Saturday.
Thousands of Arsenal fans have taken to social media to revel about the Ghanaian’s return and what it possibly means for their league campaign.
Below are some of the best reactions: