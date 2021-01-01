African All Stars

Fan View - How football celebrated Mendy & Ziyech’s Chelsea Champions League triumph

Shina Oludare
Chief Editor Nigeria
Last updated
Comments (0)
Thomas Tuchel Man City vs Chelsea Champions League final 2020-21
Getty Images
The Blues claimed the European title for the second time after defeating Pep Guardiola’s Citizens on Saturday night

Chelsea’s Uefa Champions League triumph has sent social media into a frenzy.

The Stamford Bridge giants were crowned as European champions having silenced Manchester City 1-0 at Porto’s Estadio do Dragao.

Article continues below

Kai Havertz’s first-half effort settled the encounter with Pep Guardiola’s men labouring in vain while trying to get the equaliser.

Editors' Picks

Thanks to the Blues’ win, they have now won the tournament for the second time in their history.

Below are some tweets on how fans celebrated Chelsea’s success.

Close