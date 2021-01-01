Fan View: Ghanaians react as Stephen Appiah snubs Asamoah Gyan in top five Black Stars list

Many have reacted to the former Juventus man’s list of top five Black Stars players

Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan has been trending on Twitter after former Juventus midfielder and national team captain Stephen Appiah omitted the striker from his list of top five Ghana players.

The roster included Appiah himself, three-time African Footballer of the Year, Abedi Ayew Pele, Chelsea legend Michael Essien, ex-Leeds United frontman Tony Yeboah and former Blackpool goalkeeper Richard ‘Olele’ Kingston.

1. Stephen Appiah 😎

2. Abedi Pele

3. Tony Yeboah

4. Michael Essien

5. Richard Kingson https://t.co/xyE85ebgEM — Stephen Appiah (@StephenAppiah) May 10, 2021

Undoubtedly a Ghana legend, Gyan currently holds the record as the West Africans’ all-time top scorer and most capped player, having netted 51 times in 109 internationals.

The former Sunderland, Udinese and Rennes man is also Africa’s current top scorer at the World Cup with six goals.

Gyan, who made his Ghana debut in a 2006 World Cup qualifier against Somalia in 2003 in a game in which Appiah captained the Black Stars, is also the scorer of Ghana’s debut goal at the World Cup, a sublime effort against the Czech Republic in 2006.

Article continues below

Interestingly, most of the reactions reference a famous incident at the 2010 World Cup when Gyan, after Ghana won an extra-time stoppage-time penalty against Uruguay, collected the ball from a seemingly penalty-ready Appiah to take the kick, only to spurn the opportunity. That penalty could have made Ghana the only African nation to have reached the semi-final of the World Cup to date.

Below are some of the reactions:

Stephen Appiah when Asamoah Gyan called to ask why his name is not on the list. pic.twitter.com/qD9V6xn308 — Da Don🇬🇭 (@Opresii) May 10, 2021

So Stephen Appiah chose Olele over Asamoah Gyan in Top 5 Black Stars players of all time😂 eii Machoman biaa y3 emotional. Sekof Small Penalty Baby jet spoil tswww — Twilight🇬🇭🏴‍☠️ (@the_marcoli_boy) May 10, 2021

People are entering Stephen Tornado Appiah paaa for excluding Asamoah Gyan in that list @IkeAsempah says Essien the most unpatriotic Ghanaian player shouldn’t be there. — Benedict Owusu (@KwesiBenedict) May 10, 2021

🇬🇭 Asamoah Gyan was the first player in history to score in NINE consecutive international tournaments.



Certainly top 5 ✅ pic.twitter.com/NI3D8zv5Ig — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) May 10, 2021

Stephen Appiah go fit choose Caleb Ekuban over Asamoah Gyan. Charley the penalty really pain am😂 — Teflon👽😂 (@Tef_lon_don) May 10, 2021

Becos Asamoah Gyan Didn't Let You Play That Penalty, You Chose Goalkeeper Over Him💔😂. https://t.co/PSOUCLTDmw — MadLipz🎙🇬🇭 (@_sarge__) May 10, 2021

Since we are a talking about Asamoah Gyan

He didn't hurt only Ghanaians but the whole Africa was well 🥺🥺 pic.twitter.com/Pb8EMqHIFV — Ofankor Tarzan 🐒 (@mmoaNkoaa) May 10, 2021

Stephen Appiah listed top 5 Black Stars players without Asamoah Gyan 😂... That 2010 penalty miss still gives Appiah nightmares😂😂💔 — Sergio⭐ 🇬🇭 (@sergio_de_ennin) May 10, 2021

Stephen Appiah named his top 5 Black stars players since 1992 and he didn’t mention Asamoah Gyan ei 😂



Is it because of the penalty Asamoah Gyan missed or what? — KELEWELE JOINT 🍟 (@ANKAMAGYIMI__) May 10, 2021

2010: If i ever add you to my top 5 list of best blackstars players anka me maame tw3.



2021 : Stephen list and Asamoah gyan name didnt Appiah😂 pic.twitter.com/rwrCwmEGZx — Nē kwasia😂 (@gyaigyimii6) May 10, 2021

Top goal scorer in the Ghana national team. Top African Goal scorer in the history of the World Cup. Asamoah Gyan is the greatest of all time. Stephen is only good in leading a team don’t fuccin compare him to Gyan — 👑 LoNg MaN 🇬🇭 🏀 (@Aadil_56) May 11, 2021

We all know Asamoah Gyan for make that list but Stephen Appiah be agenda boy so he sheda add Richard Kingson😂😂😂Add Muntari sef er Olele dier why? — Lατιf🦅 (@iLatif_) May 10, 2021

Asamoah Gyan is richer than Stephen Appiah but you ain't ready for this Convo #HBDCorrosive — ShattaBa RockCity (@ShattaRockRC200) May 11, 2021

Ebi Stephen Appiah ein personal list so I don't really care but the fact is Asamoah Gyan is the biggest and Greatest in Ghana Football 👍 — Gyata_Shoa🇬🇭💉 (@thatEsselguy) May 10, 2021