Fan View: Chukwueze? Musa? Simon? Who is Nigeria's best wideman today?

The three-time African champions boast of several talents on the flanks but who is the best in the country?

Football enthusiasts across Africa have voted Villarreal star Samuel Chukwueze as the best winger in Nigeria.

The Villarreal forward has established himself as a regular fixture in Gernot Rohr's team since he made his Super Eagles debut in an international friendly against Uganda in November 2018.

Before his progress to the senior team, Chukwueze played for Nigeria U17 and he helped them win the 2015 Fifa U17 World Cup in Chile with his goalscoring return of three goals.

According to a poll conducted on Goal Africa’s Twitter page, Chukwueze saw off competition from captain Ahmed Musa, Bordeaux's Samuel Kalu and Nantes' Moses Simon.

The 22-year-old got 71.2 per cent of the total votes while Musa trailed in the second spot with 15.1 per cent followed by Simon (8.3 per cent) and Kalu (5.4 per cent).

The Villarreal attacker has boasted the Super Eagles' frontline with his dribbling skills and pace.

On an individual note, he has scored three goals in 19 appearances for Nigeria across all competitions, which include the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations and the 2021 Afcon qualifiers.

Despite his eye-catching qualities, Chukwueze was not invited for the Super Eagles’ 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Liberia and Cape Verde because he is still recovering from a muscular injury.

In his absence, Musa is another player who can cause havoc in the opposition’s defence with his frightening pace.

The Fatih Karagumruk forward, with 98 appearances for the Super Eagles, could close in on Vincent Enyeama and Joseph Yobo's appearance record (101 caps) if he gets playing time against Liberia and Cape Verde.

Musa has proved his goalscoring abilities in the national team since he made his debut in August 2010 against Madagascar.

The former Leicester City star has scored 15 goals for the Super Eagles while Simon has five goals to his name in 33 appearances and Kalu has scored just two goals in 13 games for the three-time African champions.