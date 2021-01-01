African All Stars

Fan View: Amartey at the centre as Ghanaians react to Leicester City's FA Cup win over Chelsea

Prince Narkortu Teye
Many fans posted on social media as the defender won the cup competition on Saturday 

Many Ghanaians were happy to see compatriot Daniel Amartey win the FA Cup with Leicester City on Saturday. 

In a cagey encounter, Youri Tielemans scored the lone goal as The Foxes secured a 1-0 triumph at Wembley. 

It was their first FA Cup in history. 

Amartey warmed the bench for the whole duration of the game but walked away with a winner's medal, making it his second title in England after winning the Premier League with the club in 2015-16.

The latest success comes three days after he was named in Ghana's 30-man squad for upcoming friendly internationals against Morocco and Cote d'Ivoire, his first call-up since 2018.

Below are the reactions on social media:
 

