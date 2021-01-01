Fan View: ‘All we need now is Mbappi & Neymir’ – Arsenal’s African fans react to Leo Messo signing

The Kenyan youngster becomes the latest African to join the Gunners and that has sparked a reaction from fans on social media

Arsenal’s African fans have reacted to the Gunners’ signing of 10-year-old wonderkid Leo Messo.

Formerly with West Ham United, the Kenyan joined the North Londoners on a scholarship on Wednesday.

Article continues below

There, he would be hoping to continue his development while hoping to emulate the likes of Nigeria international Alex Iwobi and England youth international of Ghanaian origin Eddie Nketiah, who all graduated from the respected Hale End.

Messo’s move to the Emirates Stadium has got football fans talking on social media with some suggesting his brother’s name would be ‘Cristiano Ronaldi’. Some feel the Premier League outfit should add Mbappi and Neymir to their squad.

Proud of him for representing our beloved country 🇰🇪 at my favourite club❤️🔥 — Vincent 🐺 (@anyangu_vincent) May 19, 2021

all we need now is Mbappi and Neymir. got any leads on them? — SamDallas (@SamDallasGooner) May 19, 2021

No one:



Leo messo father: i have another son called Cristiano ronaldi😂 pic.twitter.com/g9Jk4WcMt7 — Mrs.AMERIX😍 (@jaxella_) May 19, 2021

His brother is called Cristiano Ronaldi — Simon (@shsharrington) May 19, 2021

To set this straight, Leo Messo has touched more trophies than Harry Kane. Leo Messo is 10 years old, Harry Kane is 28. 🇰🇪 ❤️👊 pic.twitter.com/4GPZNXQS5e — Saliba 🔴 🇵🇸 (@SalibaEra_) May 19, 2021

Welcome to Arsenal Leo Messo! 🇰🇪 pic.twitter.com/zLnMB5S7if — Evan Cooper (@Lacazest) May 19, 2021

DONE DEAL! 🇰🇪 🇰🇪



Arsenal have signed 10-year-old Kenyan youngster Leo Messo from West Ham United! 🤝 pic.twitter.com/1oH1WRjcdp — Goal Africa (@GoalAfrica) May 19, 2021

Leo Messo. Remember the name. pic.twitter.com/59XzQiv6KW — 𝘋𝘢𝘯𝘪𝘴𝘩 𝘎𝘰𝘰𝘯𝘦𝘳 (@afcdenmark) May 20, 2021

For those people making fun, don't ruin the kid's biggest day of his life.

Congraaats kiddo for fulfilling your dream 👍👍 — Arsenal Clock (@NicolasPepe18) May 19, 2021

His father during his naming ceremony pic.twitter.com/SMF5IwVYeQ — sandstorm (@Chinnan8) May 19, 2021

The boy has already won more trophies than Harry Kane. — Engr Aminu Gawu (@AminuMineX) May 19, 2021

Mum can we have Messo

No we have Messo at home

Messo at home: pic.twitter.com/uG77phFW2I — A Bowl Of Houmous (@freddie_tait) May 19, 2021

Mum can we have Messo

No we have Messo at home

Messo at home: pic.twitter.com/uG77phFW2I — A Bowl Of Houmous (@freddie_tait) May 19, 2021

Probably Cristiano Ronaldi — ARTETA'S GALACTICOS (@SaintSantiAFC) May 19, 2021

We Kenyans are so happy. And wish him all thr best. The Gunner family I'm Kenya we are happy — Martineli (@mwaswaweru) May 19, 2021