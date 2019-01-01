FAM announced as bronze winner of the 2019 AFC Dream Asia awards

FAM once again won the AFC Dream Asia award for the Inspiring Category (bronze) after winning it in the development category last year.

Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) took home bronze, finishing behind the Football Association (silver) and the Football Association (gold).

This year FAM met the criteria needed to demonstrate the best example of how award recipients are evaluated through social responsibility initiatives between July 2018 and July 2019, which included children and adolescent social development, education and intervention, health and humanity.

In expressing gratitude and thanks to the AFC for the award, FAM General Secretary, Stuart Ramalingam believes the recognition will enable greater workforce and governance among FAM staff.

“This is a tribute to us after winning the second award, which we also received in the development category last year. Thanks to our partners for their continued commitment and support. We hope FAM will continue to be an inspiration in the sport of football.

"The award will also encourage the cooperation of our partners in the use of football as a catalyst in educating and polishing the talent of the country's young players," Stuart said.

The award was presented to Stuart by the Chairman of the AFC Social Responsibility Committee, Zaw Zaw.

