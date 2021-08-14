'False, absurd & impossible' - Real Madrid rubbish reports of Premier League switch amid La Liga friction

Los Blancos have offered a stern rebuttal of claims that they were mulling over a move to a foreign competition after reports claimed otherwise

Real Madrid have offered a furious response to press reports that claimed they have considered attempting to secure a switch to the Premier League from La Liga amid friction with Spanish football authorities.

Los Blancos were said to be seriously mulling over the potential of withdrawing from domestic competition and sealing a swap to another top-flight competition elsewhere in Europe, per reports in Mundo Deportivo .

Now, however, the club has delivered a stinging rebuttal to the claims as their fractious relationship with La Liga president Javier Tebas lingers on in the background.

What has been said?

"Given the information published today by the newspaper Mundo Deportivo, in which it says that our club studied the possibility of moving from La Liga to the Premier League, Real Madrid wants to assert that this information is completely false, absurd and impossible and it only intends to disturb, once more, the day to day of our club," read an official Los Blancos statement .

Where did the reports come from?

The claims that Madrid were considering an exit from their home country came from newspaper Mundo Deportivo, who claimed the continuing fallout of the European Super League saga, along with La Liga's deal with CVC, had contributed to president Florentino Perez's desire to seek a new league.

While the Premier League was listed as a preferred choice, the outlet also claimed that conversations had been held about both the Bundesliga and Serie A as other options, given the ramifications of Brexit.

Perez's point-blank refusal to give up on his ESL dream has drawn him into further conflict with Tebas and the nation's football association, leaving their relationship at an arguable all-time low.

The bigger picture

Regardless of their off-field troubles, Madrid will look to keep matters firmly focused on the pitch when they get their new domestic campaign underway in La Liga this weekend.

Carlo Ancelotti's side will face Alaves, as they look to set about dethroning cross-city rivals Atletico Madrid as Spanish champions, following the Rojiblancos' down-to-the-wire triumph last term.

Los Blancos will be wary of the weight of expectation upon them, particularly in the wake of Zinedine Zidane's second exit from Santiago Bernabeu over the summer.

