Fabregas slams 'ugly' Messi jeers: PSG have never had a player like this in their lives

Cesc Fabregas continues to take issue with the “ugly” jeers being aimed in Lionel Messi’s direction at Paris Saint-Germain, with a former Barcelona team-mate of an all-time great pointing out that the Ligue 1 heavyweights have never had a player of such calibre “in their lives”.

Big money has been invested at Parc des Princes in piecing together a star-studded squad, with the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar also on their books at present.

It was, however, the arrival of Messi in 2021 that further piqued the interest of an already captivated audience, with the world waiting to discover what a seven-time Ballon d’Or winner could deliver outside of a Camp Nou comfort zone.

Messi has become a target for some disgruntled supporters on the back of PSG’s Champions League exit at the last-16 stage, with many accusing him of failing to live up to expectations, but Fabregas feels terrace taunts are unnecessary and do nobody any favours.

The World Cup winner, who spent three years alongside Messi at Barcelona between 2011 and 2014, has told Marca: “I have been whistled at the Camp Nou.

“I know what happened with PSG. The fans want to create a moment of tension with the players.

“During the match they support you, when they sing your name, perfect, but what I saw the other day, jeering when Neymar lost the ball or whistling when they touched the ball, is very ugly.”

Messi and Neymar were whistled at by PSG supporters before and during a meeting with Bordeaux on March 13.

An Argentine superstar then sat out a 3-0 defeat to Monaco prior to the international break, meaning that he remains on seven goals from 26 appearances this season.

PSG would have been expecting more, with Neymar also failing to convince this season after signing a new long-term contract, but Fabregas is eager to remind those in the French capital that they have never had life so good.

The Spain international, who now plies his club football at Monaco, added: “They justify that they get paid a lot, they lost against Real Madrid, that's fine, but didn't they want to win? That's what comes first.

“With PSG they haven't won anything yet, for the moment, but they will surely win the league.

“You're talking about a player [Messi] who has just arrived. PSG have never had a player like this in their lives.

“It's better to be grateful, to support him and not crush him. This year or next, these guys will bring you great moments.”

