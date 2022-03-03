FA Cup quarter-final draw: Chelsea to play Middlesbrough while Man City land Southampton

Chelsea have been drawn against Middlesbrough in the FA Cup quarter-finals while Manchester City will contest an all-Premier League tie with Southampton.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are assured a lower-division opponent as they will meet the winner of Nottingham Forest vs Huddersfield Town.

The 2021-22 FA Cup has thrown up plenty of surprises up to this point, not least from Middlesbrough, who have seen off Manchester United and Tottenham to reach the last eight.

What ties were drawn out of the hat?

Middlesbrough will welcome Luton Town's conquerors Chelsea to the Riverside in the quarter-finals, which are scheduled to be played between March 18 and March 21.

Meanwhile, Southampton have been rewarded for their 3-1 win over West Ham in the fifth round with a home date against City, who booked their spot with a 2-0 win at Peterborough.

Crystal Palace beat Stoke City 2-1 to set up a clash with either Everton or National League minnows Boreham Wood, and Liverpool will complete the last-eight line-up after seeing off Norwich, with a clash against either Nottingham Forest or Huddersfield on the cards.

FA Cup quarter-final draw in full

Middlesbrough vs Chelsea

Southampton vs Manchester City

Crystal Palace vs Everton or Boreham Wood

Nottingham Forest or Huddersfield Town vs Liverpool

