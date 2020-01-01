FA Cup draw: Man City, Man Utd, Arsenal & Chelsea learn quarter-final fates
Getty
The FA Cup quarter-final draw was held on Wednesday night with the highest-profile match up seeing Chelsea travel to Leicester City later this month.
In the other confirmed fixtures so far, Sheffield United will host Arsenal and Newcastle United welcome current FA Cup holders Manchester City up north.
The final quarter-final will see either Tottenham or Norwich play the winner of Derby County and Manchester United - with that duo to face off in the final last-16 match on Thursday.
With the Foxes and Blues sitting third and fourth respectively in the Premier League, their quarter-final clash looms as the most enticing with the duo playing out an entertaining 2-2 draw in the league in February.
