‘Eze is a top-six Premier League player’ – QPR manager Warburton

The Nigerian descent is one of the outstanding players at Loftus Road this season and he has been backed to be a good fit in the English top-flight

manager Mark Warburton has lauded Eberechi Eze for his consistent performances in the Championship this season.

The 21-year-old has been a key player for this campaign with his contribution of 12 goals and eight assists in 37 league appearances.

Earlier this year, QPR’s director of football, Les Ferdinand revealed transfer offers were rejected in January for the playmaker, who is set to enter the final year of his contract at the club.

Meanwhile, Warburton has singled out Eze’s enthusiasm for praise and he thinks he can play for the best teams in the Premier League.

"I'm loathe, normally, to talk about individual players but he's a young guy that I knew about going into the job but I've been very impressed,” Warburton told Sky Sports.

“There's been a lot of media focus, quite rightly, for his performances - he's dealt with that really well.

"Last year he had a really hot streak and then tailed off quite significantly. That played on his mind; he knew about that. Again, he's responded this year and he's maintained a level of consistency home and away.

"I honestly believe that he's a top-six Premier League player, all day long. I've watched how he is before games - he just can't wait to go and play.

"He's relaxed, he's looking forward to it. You watch players who are a bag of nerves before games but not Ebs.

"He looks forward to it, responds well to a mistake, he responds well to criticism for a young guy. He gets it."

The Anglo-Nigerian will be looking to help 13th-place QPR end the 2019-20 campaign on a good note when the Championship resumes on June 20.

On his international future, Eze is yet to decide on either to play for England or Nigeria at the senior level.

The London-born player has played for 's U20 and U21 teams, but he remains a target for the three-time African champions having trained with the Super Eagles in March 2017.

The Football Federation (NFF) has held meetings with the 21-year-old and his family, with NFF president Amaju Pinnick hopeful of having him play for the West African country.