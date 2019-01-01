EXTRA TIME: Victor Moses gets special gift from Fenerbahce fans

The Nigeria international has been showered with love by supporters since he completed a temporary move to Turkey

Victor Moses has shown off the ‘special coffee’ made by Fenerbahce fans to celebrate his maiden goal for the club in their 2-0 win over Goztepe on Friday.

The 28-year-old winger who joined the Istanbul outfit on a six-month loan from Chelsea and opened his goal account in the Turkish Super Lig after he was introduced as a second-half substitute at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium.

Moses expressed his delight after the maiden effort but more pleasing for him is the way club faithful have celebrated the special occasion with him - a special coffee.

The ready-made beverage had an image of the Nigerian celebrating after sealing maximum points for Ersun Yanal's side.