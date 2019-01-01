EXTRA TIME: Thomas Partey, Wilfred Ndidi shine in Fifa 19 Ultimate Team of the Week

The African stars were impressive as their teams eased to victory in their respective leagues

's Thomas Partey and 's Wilfried Ndidi have been named in this week's Fifa 19 Ultimate Team of the Week.

The duo put in a decent shift over the weekend to earn their recognition in the world's biggest football video gaming platform alongside other football stars.

Article continues below

Partey sealed maximum points for Diego Simeone's men with his effort as they cruised to a 4-0 win over on Saturday.

The international starred as the only African player in the starting XI with a boosted overall rating of 86.

He teams up with 's Simone Verdi, 's James Forrest and 's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic to form the midfield.

Following his solid display for the Foxes in their 2-0 win over Bournemouth, Ndidi got a spot on the bench with an improved overall rating of 83.

The international is joined by compatriot Dennis Bonaventure who earned a place in the reserves with an increased stats of 82 after providing a brace of assists in 's 3-0 defeat of Gent on Sunday.