EXTRA TIME: Play Percy Tau or we will unfollow Club Brugge - South African fans on Twitter

South African football supporters were enjoying the Champions League action until their favourite player wasn't selected by the Belgian club

The Champions League group stage is back and South African fans were anticipating the second day of action because Percy Tau was set to play.

Tau's club Club Brugge eventually drew 0-0 against Galatasaray, and the match turned into a massive anti-climax in South Africa, and this was not because of the score.

Fans were looking forward to watch Club Brugge more than any other team. Take a look at some of the Tweets on display, including a video of a classroom lining up to the tune of the Champions League anthem.

So many supporters underlined how much Tau's place in the Champions League meant to them, but unfortunately, the former Mamelodi Sundowns star sat on the bench for the entire game.

If there was such an outpouring of emotion on social media when a player doesn't even run onto the field, can one imagine how it would be when Tau does do something in the Champions League this season?

Many of the Tweets were hilarious jokes, warning Club Brugge they would unfollow the club if Tau doesn't start the next Champions League game. Followers also wanted to point out nobody would care for Club Brugge if it wasn't for Tau.

We also take a look at how South African fans followed other Champions League games, though the majority of the attention was on Tau... on the bench.

A fan pointed out South Africans support Tau more than Bafana Bafana, and if they can show the same love to one another (at rival clubs) then anything would be possible.

