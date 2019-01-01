EXTRA TIME: Nigeria's Odion Ighalo celebrates Afcon goalscoring feat

The Shanghai Shenhua talisman wrapped up the Super Eagles' progress to Egypt as the top scorer in the entire qualification campaign

striker Odion Ighalo celebrated his goalscoring feat in the 2019 qualifiers with his teammates ahead of their friendly game against .

Ighalo ended the qualification series as the highest goalscorer with seven goals in six matches ahead of Burundi striker Abdul Razak who notched six goals.

The forward was among the goals as the Super Eagles rounded up their qualifiers with a 3-1 victory over Seychelles on Friday.

On Monday night before their match against the Pharaohs in Asaba, the 29-year-old alongside the rest squad made merry and marked the personal record with a specially made cake.