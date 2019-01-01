EXTRA TIME: Nigeria star Ahmed Musa shows off daddy duties

Al Nassr were not in action over the weekend and the 26-year-old made himself available at home to carry out some duties related to fatherhood

forward Ahmed Musa enjoyed his weekend off the field by spending time with his little boy at his residence in Riyadh.

The Super Eagles talisman had a thrilling playtime with his child who is less than a year-old and even compared himself to a nanny by jokingly requesting for the job of a baby-sitter.

Following their 5-0 win over Al Raed on Thursday, Al Nassr who lead the Saudi Premier league with 61 points from 26 matches were exempted from this weekend's games in order to prepare for their continental outing.

On Monday, the Global will resume their AFC campaign with a Group A fixture against Al-Zawra’a and Musa who is yet to score a goal for his club since last November will be aiming to rediscover his goalscoring touch and help guide the Saudi giants secure their first win in the elite competition after back-to-back defeats.