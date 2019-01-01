Live Scores
African All Stars

EXTRA TIME: Hat-trick hero Youssef En-Nesyri makes Fifa 19 Team of the Week reserves

Comments()
Despite his goalscoring heroics in the Spanish topflight over the weekend, the Moroccan did not make Fifa 19’s first-team selection for the week

Leganes striker Youssef En-Nesyri has been handed a spot in the reserves of the Fifa 19 Team of the Week.

En-Nesyri inspired Leganes to a 3-0 victory over Real Betis on Sunday with a hat-trick that took his tally to eight goals in 20 La Liga matches this term.

The efforts were not enough to earn the 21-year-old a spot alongside Manchester City's Raheem Sterling and AS Roma's Edin Dzeko in the starting XI but got him an improved overall rating of 79.

Editors' Picks

Compatriot Younes Belhanda who scored a brace in Galatasaray's 3-1 win over Trabzonspor on Sunday got rewarded with a place on the bench and an increased rating of 83.

Close