EXTRA TIME: African stars make statement in Fifa 19 Team of the Week

Five African players joined other global stars in the weekly selection made by the biggest football video-gaming platform

’s Kalidou Koulibaly, ’s Nicolas Pepe and Hakim Ziyech headlined this week’s Fifa 19 Team of the Week.

Koulibaly produced fine defensive displays as Napoli held on to 4-1 win over Milan on Sunday, and he has been rewarded with an overall rating of 93.

Pepe also got a place in the starting XI after helping Lille qualify for next season’s Uefa with his brace in a 5-0 triumph over Angers on Saturday.

The Ivorian forward has an improved stats of 89, while and playmaker Ziyech also secured a spot in the starting XI with an overall rating of 91.

A Hero and a Record Breaker in the new #TOTW!

's Maxwel Cornet earned himself a place on the bench after scoring his fifth league goal of the season in 's 4-0 victory over on Saturday.

The African stars will hope to replicate their fine form for their countries when the 2019 kicks off in on June 21.