EXTRA TIME: African stars make statement in Fifa 19 Team of the Week
Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly, Lille’s Nicolas Pepe and Hakim Ziyech headlined this week’s Fifa 19 Team of the Week.
Koulibaly produced fine defensive displays as Napoli held on to 4-1 win over Inter Milan on Sunday, and he has been rewarded with an overall rating of 93.
Pepe also got a place in the starting XI after helping Lille qualify for next season’s Uefa Champions League with his brace in a 5-0 triumph over Angers on Saturday.
The Ivorian forward has an improved stats of 89, while Ajax and Morocco playmaker Ziyech also secured a spot in the starting XI with an overall rating of 91.
Ivory Coast's Maxwel Cornet earned himself a place on the bench after scoring his fifth league goal of the season in Lyon's 4-0 victory over Caen on Saturday.
The African stars will hope to replicate their fine form for their countries when the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations kicks off in Egypt on June 21.