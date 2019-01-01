EXTRA TIME: African stars make statement in Fifa 19 Team of the Week

The continent's stars joined Lionel Messi, Marco Verratti and Jadon Sancho in the star-studded team for the week

defender Aissa Mandi, winger Wilfried Zaha, Sint-Truiden forward Yohan Boli and attacker Said Benrahma have been included in Fifa 19 Ultimate Team 23-man squad for the week.

The African players were in outstanding form for their respective teams over the weekend with Mandi opening his 2018-19 LaLiga goal account with a stunning overhead kick in Betis' 2-0 win over on Sunday while Zaha’s brace guided Crystal Palace to a 4-2 triumph over on Saturday.

In the Belgian First Division A, Yohan Boli scored all of Sint-Truiden’s three goals as they hammered Charleroi 3-1 in Sunday’s league outing and Benrahma played a key role for Brentford in their 5-1 win over with his hat-trick that sealed the Bees’ 11th Championship victory of the season.

According to the new release by EA Sports, Mandi is the only African star in the starting XI with an improved rating of 82 but Zaha got a spot on the bench with an overall grade of 84 while Benrahma and Boli both settled for a place in the reserves with a rating of 76.