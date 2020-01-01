Explained: Why Neymar & PSG squad mocked Haaland with meditation celebration

The Ligue 1 giants dashed the Champions League dreams of their German rivals at the last-16 stage and took the chance to hit back at the Norwegian

Neymar and his team-mates took to mocking Erling Haaland’s meditation celebration during a victory over after being goaded by the Norwegian striker.

There were no supporters inside Parc des Princes on Wednesday to witness a 2-0 victory for the title holders.

Ongoing containment protocols regarding the spread of coronavirus saw a heavyweight European encounter take place behind closed doors.

There was, however, plenty for the Paris natives to celebrate as a crunch clash was turned on its head.

Dortmund arrived in the French capital boasting a narrow one-goal advantage from the first leg but Neymar cancelled that out inside 28 minutes as the international forward broke the deadlock in the return date.

After finding the target, the South American decided to poke fun at a rival leading the line for Dortmund.

He put his fingers together in meditation pose, with that celebration having become the calling card of prolific Norwegian frontman Haaland.

The trolling from PSG was then taken a step further at the full-time whistle.

By then, Thomas Tuchel’s side were toasting a place in the quarter-finals, with Juan Bernat having grabbed their second goal of the night on the stroke of half-time.

A forgettable evening for Dortmund saw them finish with 10 men, as their European dreams were dashed, with Emre Can seeing red late on.

The entire PSG squad took to the field afterwards to pose in meditation mode.

The response to their actions on social media was mixed, with some questioning why a star-studded squad felt the need to mock 19-year-old Haaland.

The French giants were, however, merely looking to get their own back on the Dortmund star for a pre-game message he posted on Snapchat.

Haaland captioned an image ‘Paris is my city’ as he prepared to take on Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Angel Di Maria and Co.

Having stoked the fire, the youngster was always leaving himself open to a response.

Neymar offered one on the field and off it, with the 28-year-old posting his own “Paris is our city, not yours” message on Instagram.

PSG are now waiting on the draw for the last eight of the 2019-20 Champions League, while Haaland and Dortmund must narrow their focus on the pursuit of a domestic crown in the .