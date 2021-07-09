Expect Amazing as Qatar World Cup only 500 days away!

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar will kick-off on November 21 with the Middle-East holding its first major international competition…

The 2022 World Cup is only 500 days away and the excitement is well and truly bubbling in the Middle-East region as it gears to host the mega sporting event.

Qatar will host the World Cup with 32 teams battling for supremacy with the opening game scheduled to be held at Al Bayt Stadium while the final will be played at the 80000-seater Lusail Stadium.

Nasser Al Khater, CEO of the World Cup Qatar 2022, promised that it will be a unique experience for the fans visiting Qatar as they will save costs with each of the eight venues located within 50 km of central Doha.

“500 days to go means we’re getting very close,” said Al Khater. “It’s been ten years in the making and this will be the biggest event that’s ever happened in the Middle East. It will bring the region together and be a moment of pride in the history of the world. As we move closer to the tournament, we are sure the excitement is going to build even further.”

“The compact nature is probably the most positive aspect of this World Cup. For fans, they won’t have to follow their team from city to city, which means there will be a significant cost saving and means they will have time to take in the ambiance and enjoy what Qatar has to offer,” said Khater.

Yasir Al Jamal, Vice Chairman, Technical Delivery Office, and Chairman, Operations Office, informed that the World Cup infrastructure is almost complete with just five per cent work left, which is expected to be completed before the end of the year.

“Since 2011, we’ve been working hard on the delivery of our tournament and national infrastructure. If we look at the metro, the airport and highways expansion, we’re in a very good place. All the stadiums will be ready by the end of the year, which gives us a whole year to test them before the event.”

“Five of our stadiums have been completed, while the other three will be ready soon. Six of the stadiums will be used for the FIFA Arab Cup 2021, which will take place in November and December,” said Jamal.