Exclusive: Inkoom reveals what makes Gyan so great

The former Ghana right-back has expressed his admiration for the Black Stars legend

Ex- right-back Samuel Inkoom has explained to Goal what makes Asamoah Gyan such a lethal striker, and likened the Black Stars great to George Weah.

The duo played together for Ghana’s national side, memorably reaching the World Cup quarter-final together in 2010, where the West Africans were ultimately eliminated by .

While Gyan’s missed penalty at the death of that contest was ultimately the defining image of the frontman at 2010, it was also the tournament in which he further demonstrated his goalscoring qualities to the wider audience.

“I don’t know how to describe him,” Inkoom told Goal. “Gyan is one of the strikers who has great timing, he smells – he’s always smelling, like George Weah, he can smell where the ball will come, and he’s very good at finishing.

“As a striker he has everything; he has the skill, he can pass, he can dribble, he has good technique, he’s very good in the air,” the full-back continued. “He has everything.”

At the 2010 World Cup, Gyan netted a late winner against in the Black Stars’ opener, as Milovan Rajevac’s side kicked off their campaign with a victory.

He then struck the only goal of the game as the Stars held 1-1 in their second group game, and then finished delightfully to down the United States in extra time of the Round of 16.

“For me, he’s phenomenal,” Inkoom continued. “He’s the African player who has the most goals at the World Cup – six – so Gyan always wants to prove a point and to die for his country.

“Gyan is very talented striker, very gifted.”

Before the 2010 World Cup, Gyan had netted the first of his six goals at the tournament in the 2006 edition in , when he bagged the opener for the Black Stars in their 2-0 victory over the .

Eight years after that, in 2014, he scored against both Germany and in the group stage, as Ghana drew with the former and were defeated 2-1 by the latter.

Ultimately, the Stars failed to escape from the group stage in , although as yet, no African team has eclipsed their run to the quarter-final in 2010.