Ex-Rennes star Ben Arfa does things not normal - Niang

The French winger has been praised by the Senegal international for his raw talent displayed on the pitch

forward M'baye Niang has mentioned his former teammate Hatem Ben Arfa as the strongest player he's encountered, describing him as someone who does things not normal.

The 33-year-old, currently on the books of Valladolid, played for the Red and Blacks between September 2018 and January 2020, featuring 41 times, scoring nine goals and providing six assists.

He won the 2019 French Cup with a victory over his former team PSG via penalties after the game was tied 2-2 after extra-time.

More teams

Known for his technical skills, Ben Arfa has also represented , , and .

He has won a total of 14 titles till date including five crowns - four with Lyon, one with Marseille.

"For me it's Ben Arfa. He does stuff, for me it's not normal." Niang said in an Instagram Live interview when asked about the best players he's come up against.

"I saw a lot of players, super-strong Robinho. But what Hatem can do with a ball is not normal.

"I remember a match against in the League Cup, I think. I was doing one-two with him and I said to myself: "But wait, we're doing one-two, I don't know how I can understand.

"This match, he returned Girotto, Pallois. I was on the ground, I was a supporter. It was not a normal thing.

"He is super nice. When you don't know him, you will criticise him. I told him: "you're not normal".

"He's the guy, when you need him, like , there is 0-0, he takes the ball, he will dribble, he will hit and score. In , he dribbles everyone, even the goalkeeper.

"In the end, he doesn't score, but it's as if he had scored.

Article continues below

"Hatem, Messi, Robinho, it's guys like that who do this kind of thing. When you play with this kind of guy, you have to take advantage. Don't spit on them."

Niang scored 10 Ligue 1 goals for Rennes this season which were crucial in securing the third spot on the log and a subsequent berth in the for 2020-2021.

The 25-year-old international has been linked with a transfer to Marseille but has debunked those claims and is looking likely to stay put at Roazhon Park.