Wales manager and ex-Manchester United star Giggs charged with assault

The 47-year-old will appear in court at the end of April to answer three charges after police were called to his home in November last year

Wales coach and ex-Manchester United winger Ryan Giggs has been charged with assault and actual bodily harm, the Crown Prosecution Service confirmed on Friday.

Giggs, 47, was also accused of a single count of coercive and controlling behaviour.

The charges relate to a police call made in Salford, Greater Manchester following an incident that occurred towards the end of 2020. The call was made by two women, one of who received treatment for injuries.

What has been said?

A statement from Greater Manchester Police read: "A man from Salford has been charged with three offences after police were called to reports of a disturbance in the Worsley area in November 2020.

"Ryan Giggs has been charged with causing actual bodily harm to a woman in her 30s and common assault of a woman in her 20s. Both counts relate to an incident on the evening of Sunday 1 November 2020.

"Giggs, of Chatsworth Road, Worsley, has also been charged with one count of coercive and controlling behaviour between December 2017 and November 2020. He has been bailed and is due to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on Wednesday 28 April 2021.

"Police were called at 10.05pm on Sunday 1 November 2020 to reports of a disturbance at an address on Chatsworth Road, Worsley."

On Friday, the Crown Prosecution Service confirmed the Manchester United legend had been charged with assault and coercive control.

“We have authorised Greater Manchester Police to charge Ryan Giggs with engaging in behaviour which was controlling or coercive and assault occasioning actual bodily harm,” said a CPS spokesperson.

“Criminal proceedings are active and nothing should be published that could jeopardise the defendant’s right to a fair trial.”

Wales and Euro 2020

Giggs was due to take charge of the Welsh national team at the re-arranged European Championships this summer. They are in Group A alongside Italy, Switzerland and Turkey.

Following his arrest, Robert Page has stepped in as interim manager, overseeing their promotion to the top tier of the UEFA Nations League and the start of their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign.

Giggs played for Manchester United between 1990 and 2014, scoring 114 goals in 672 league appearances and winning many major trophies.

