Ex-Man Utd defender Rojo stripped of Boca Juniors captaincy after red card against River Plate

Former Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo has been banned from captaining Boca Juniors for one month following a Superclasico red card.

Sent off for high boot

Suspended for one game

Barred from filling armband

WHAT HAPPENED? The fiery defender was dismissed in the closing stages of a derby date at La Bombonera after catching River Plate forward Nicolas De La Cruz in the head with a very high boot. He will serve a one-match suspension as a result of that sending off, but is also being prevented by the Argentine Football Association from filling Boca’s armband.

WHAT THEY SAID: The minutes from a disciplinary meeting of the AFA read: “Suspended for one game and is disabled for the term of one month to exercise the position of team captain.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The bizarre punishment handed out to Rojo means that he is barred from taking on captaincy duties at Boca until a meeting with Sarmiento on October 12.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The 32-year-old is taking an unfortunate incident in his stride, saying: “It doesn't bother me. The classics are like that, gets a little too much. I made three fouls in the whole game, we didn't make as many fouls, we made some tactical fouls, it's not that we had an aggressive game or strange things. We are calm with the things we did, how we faced the game and how we won it.”

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Imago Images

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR ROJO? Boca will be back in action on Monday when taking on Huracan, with their skipper now being forced to watch on from the sidelines.