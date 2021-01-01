Ex-Chelsea's Aina ready to prove a point for Fulham

The Cottagers welcome Frank Lampard's side to Craven Cottage for a London derby on Saturday

are feeling confident ahead of Saturday’s Premier League encounter against , according to Ola Aina.

Scott Parker’s men are on a five-game unbeaten run in the English top-flight and they are yet to taste defeat since their 2-0 loss to on December 5.

Saturday's clash at Craven Cottage reunites Aina with his former club, where he spent over 11 years before he joined permanently in June 2019, and he is hoping to prove a point against Chelsea.

“I will always have fond memories of Chelsea, I came through their academy and managed to play a few games with the first-team,” Aina told the club website.

“I enjoyed every minute of my time there and I have lifetime friends there too. London derbies are always something to relish. As for me, it will be a little bit spiced because I will be playing my old club with my old teammates.

“I think they have been in fine form recently but we go into games to get the result. I feel the confidence from the manager and the coaching staff. Come on Saturday, it is going to be the same feeling for me and the team.

“We have got players who are ready to go, that has been the story of our season so far and I think we will prove a point on Saturday.”

Since his return to the Premier League on a season-long loan in September, the international has been a key figure in the Cottagers’ defence.

Aina has played 1170 minutes of football in 13 league appearances, and he has one goal to his name for Fulham, who sit 18th on the league table with 12 points after 16 matches.

He continued: “I'm enjoying my football, and I'm happy to be playing and putting in some consistent performances and also help the team move forward in the league. I'm happy.

“It is a good feeling around the camp, it is good we're not losing. Some good performances we have to build on, I feel like the wins are coming and if we can get a few more wins, we should be good.”