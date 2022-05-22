Evra escalates war of words with Man City boss: Guardiola won the Champions League because he had Messi

Former Manchester United full-back Patrice Evra has continued his war of words with Pep Guardiola by suggesting the Man City boss only won the Champions League at Barcelona because he had Lionel Messi.

European club football's biggest trophy remains elusive for the Catalan coach following his time in the Camp Nou dugout, having repeatedly come up short in spells at Bayern Munich and Man City.

Evra previously stated his belief that Guardiola does not like big personalities in his teams, meaning they struggle to think for themselves when the going gets tough.

What has Evra said about Guardiola?

Guardiola previously hit back at Evra by suggesting the Frenchman might be angling for a staff job at Man Utd and that the former full-back himself lacked character when Barca “destroyed” the Red Devils in the 2011 Champions League final.

Responding, Evra told MEN Sport: “I didn't understand to be honest. I am not watching that much in the media, and then a friend sends me Guardiola talking about 'maybe Patrice Evra wants a job' and then after 'we destroyed them with Barcelona'.

“I was working for Amazon Prime and I just said playing under Guardiola, when you have personality, it must be difficult, when you have ego.

“I am talking about players when they played with him and they always say he has been a problem. What I said was nice, but now if you want to go talk, I will talk. I don’t see any City player who loves him.

“He is a genius, but as a person, I don’t know him personally. I was surprised he even had time to answer to Patrice Evra, I am a retired player, I am doing my job.

Article continues below

“I was a little surprised, but me, I am always happy, I don’t have any hate in my heart, but when people want to do some banter, I am ready for that.

“By the way, he wins because he had Xavi, Iniesta and [Lionel] Messi. Of course you’re going to win the Champions League. Since he don’t have them, it is a long time ago he won the Champions League.”

Further reading