'Every match will be like an away game' - Neymar expecting more hostile treatment from PSG fans

The Brazilian was jeered all throughout Saturday's game, before he produced a moment of magic for the winner at Parc des Princes

After a hostile reception from his home fans on Saturday, PSG star Neymar has said he believes that every home game he plays will be like an away game from now on.

The Brazilian made his season debut on Saturday in a game against at Parc des Princes, but fans were less than thrilled to have the Brazilian back after he looked for a move away all summer.

Neymar almost moved back to before a sensational transfer fell through after talks between the clubs failed to produce a deal.

Fans targeted both Neymar and his father with insulting banners and chants on Saturday, jeering the player when his name was announced before the game.

Neymar would have the final say, however, as his stunning overhead kick in stoppage time gave PSG a 1-0 win.

Following the game, the 27-year-old admitted that the reception he received on Saturday may become the norm with fans not over their star's desire to leave Paris this summer.

“I understand the fans and I know that it was hard for them," Neymar said. "But from now on I am a PSG player.

"No, I do not have a particular message for [the fans]. I am used to being booed throughout my career.

"This time, I will be playing each match as if we were away from home. It is a shame, I have nothing against the fans.

"Everyone knew that I wanted to leave. I said it and I repeated it. I do not want to go into details.

"The page is turned. I am a PSG player and now I am going to give everything on the pitch.”

The reception from the home crowd couldn't have come as a major surprise given the statement released before the game from PSG supporters' group Collectif Ultras Paris.

“He has put in place a disastrous communication strategy to try and force a move to Barcelona, one of our main European rivals, leaving his entourage to speak in his place... except when it comes to discussing his best memories!" the statement read.

As he angled for a transfer away this summer, Neymar further angered his home supporters by saying that one of his favourite memories in football was beating PSG 6-1 with Barcelona.

PSG are back in action on Wednesday when they face – another club linked with a summer move for Neymar – in the on Wednesday.