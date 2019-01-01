Everton winger Yannick Bolasie joins Anderlecht on loan

After cutting short his stay with Aston Villa, the Congo DR international has departed the Goodison Park to team up with the Purple and White

Everton winger Yannick Bolasie has joined Belgian First Division A side Anderlecht on a six-month loan deal.

The 29-year-old moved to Aston Villa on a season loan deal but cut short his stay with the Championship side this January after scoring two goals in 21 appearances to return to the Goodison Park.

However, having failed to get an assurance of regular playing time from the Toffees boss Marco Silva, the winger has teamed up with the Purple and White till the end of the season.

“Everton FC and RSC Anderlecht have just reached an agreement on Yannick Bolasie,” read a statement from Anderlecht’s website.

“The player will be loaned to RSC Anderlecht for six months.”

In his reaction, Anderlecht Sports director Michael Verschueren is delighted with the club’s new recruit and hoping he will add value to the team.

"We are very pleased with the arrival of Yannick Bolasie,” said Verschueren.

“His qualities are beyond dispute. We are convinced that he will be of great added value for the rest of the season. "

Anderlecht are fifth in the league log with 37 points from23 games, and Bolasie could make his debut for his new club when they travel to Stade Maurice Dufrasne to take on Standard Liege on Sunday.