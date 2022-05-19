Everton seal Premier League survival with dramatic comeback win against Crystal Palace

Everton have sealed their Premier League survival after mounting a dramatic second half comeback to claim a 3-2 win over Crystal Palace at Goodison Park in a five-goal thriller.

Frank Lamaprd's side looked set to take their fight to avoid relegation all the way through to the final day of the season after first-half goals for Jean-Philippe Mateta and Jordan Ayew left the Toffees unstuck.

But goals from Michael Keane, Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin after the break delivered a remarkable turnaround to spark wild scenes on Merseyside.

