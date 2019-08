Everton confirm Iwobi signing from Arsenal in £40m deal

The Toffees have signed the wideman to a five-year contract making him the seventh signing of a busy summer for the Merseysiders

have confirmed the arrival of Alex Iwobi from for a fee of £40 million ($49m).

The wideman will sign a five-year contract at Goodison Park, and joins Moise Kean in a new look front line for the Toffees.

More to follow.