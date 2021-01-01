Everton boss Ancelotti confirms Gbamin will be out of action for eight weeks

The Ivory Coast international will no longer feature for the Goodison Park outfit in the current campaign due to his latest injury

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has affirmed Jean-Philippe Gbamin will be on the sidelines for at least eight weeks, although he will not undergo surgery.

The 25-year-old suffered a knee injury before the Toffees' encounter against Brighton & Hove Albion in Monday’s Premier League game.

The midfielder subsequently missed the encounter, where Everton played out a draw to extend their unbeaten run.

The Ivory Coast international only recently returned from two career-threatening injuries which saw him sidelined for about two years.

Ancelotti has confirmed the midfielder’s season has ended and hopes to have him back before the beginning of next season.

“In the next week we are going to have Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Yerry Mina, Fabian Delph and Bernard,” Ancelotti told the club website.

“It will be longer for Gbamin and Doucoure. Gbamin doesn’t need surgery but he will be out for at least eight weeks. The plan for him is to be back for the start of the new season.”

Without the midfielder, Everton are currently eighth on the Premier League table after gathering 48 points from 30 games and will hope to return to winning ways when they take on Tottenham Hotspur on Friday.

Gbamin’s Everton career has been hampered by injury problems since he teamed up with the club from German side Mainz 05 in the summer of 2019.

He suffered a thigh injury after only two games with the Toffees and was expected to be ruled of action for eight weeks.

The midfielder, however, damaged his Achilles tendon in training just as he was recovering from thigh problems.

During his time with Mainz 05, he was a consistent performer for the Bundesliga side, featuring in more than 86 games across all competitions.

Gbamin started his professional career with US Saint-Quentin Blessy and then Aire-sur-la-Lys before teaming up with Lens, where he had a breakthrough career before moving to Germany to join Mainz 05 in 2016.

Gbamin previously played for France at U18, U19, U20 and U21 levels before switching his allegiance to Ivory Coast and now has 11 caps for the West Africans.