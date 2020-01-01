Evelyn Nwabuoku: Nigeria midfielder signs for Pozoalbense

The Spanish side has made the Super Falcons midfielder their first summer signing for the new Reto Iberdrola campaign

Pozoalbense have completed the signing of international Evelyn Nwabuoku for the 2020-21 campaign for an undisclosed fee.

The Nigeria international captained the Super Falcons to reclaim the Africa Women's Cup of Nations at Namibia 2014 and later guided the team at the 2015 Women's World Cup in Canada.

She also led the team to claim a maiden Wafu Women's Cup title in 2019, before featuring at the 2019 edition in , where the West Africans broke a 20-year jinx reaching the Last 16.

More teams

In her club career, she won her 11th domestic title with Rivers Angels as the Port Harcourt ladies reclaimed the Nigeria Women's Premier League title in 2019, ending their three-year wait.

Despite joining Edwin Okon's side in 2009, she had enjoyed brief stints at BIIK Kazygurt in Kazakhstan in 2015 and in France in 2016 before reuniting with Rivers in 2017.

And the Spanish side has confirmed the capture of the 34-year-old as its first summer signing as they aim to challenge for a promotion ticket this season, having finished seventh last term.

"Friends, we present to you the latest signing of our First Team! Evelyn Chiedu Nwabuoku," the club wrote on Twitter.

"From Guingamp, of the French 1st Women's Division, captain of the Nigerian team in the African Championship 2014 and the World Cup 2015. Welcome!"

Article continues below

🔊 Amigas y amigos, ¡os presentamos al último fichaje de nuestro Primer Equipo!



⚽ Evelyn Chiedu Nwabuoku.



Procedente del Guingamp, de la 1ª División Femenina francesa, capitana de la selección nigeriana en el Campeonato de África 2014 y el Mundial 2015.



¡Bienvenida! 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/SRDEBUOPGf — C.D. Pozoalbense Femenino (@cdpozoalbensefe) June 24, 2020

On winning the 2019 NWPL title with Rivers, Nwabuoku had revealed she will leave the Port Harcourt outfit last November, opening the door for a potential return to Europe.

The development will see Nwabuoku return to Europe for the first time since 2016 to fulfil her dreams as a professional after injury initially scuttled her hopes.