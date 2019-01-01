‘Evans can help Guardiola turn Man City around’ - Leicester defender backed for Etihad move

A former captain of the Premier League champions has instructed them to buy in January after failing to strengthen their defence over the summer

Former captain Richard Dunne has instructed his former side to go out in January and buy Jonny Evans in order to improve their fortunes.

A soft underbelly has undermined the challenge of the Etihad Stadium outfit in ’s top flight this season, with Pep Guardiola’s men having conceded 19 goals – more than rivals and Leicester, and a greater number than mid-table .

As such, City find themselves in third place, a massive 17 points behind leaders Liverpool and seven short of the Foxes, albeit with a game in hand over each club.

Dunne says that they need to reinforce their rearguard – and he says that 31-year-old Leicester defender Evans, who has been linked with City in the past, is the man to do it.

“For all their attacking prowess, and it is very good, City have failed over the last couple of years because you always think they're not strong enough at the back,” he told the Irish Independent.

“And now they need two centre-backs. One, Aymeric Laporte, is out with an injury and the other two don't seem capable of putting together a string of performances to allow them keep clean sheets.

“I can't see Guardiola going out to buy one, but they need someone who could come in right now and help out.

“Jonny Evans has been brilliant for Leicester, he knows the league and I wouldn't be surprised if they did earmark him to come in for a year or 18 months.”

Dunne believes that City’s problems started in the summer, with a refusal to add additional depth to their group.

“If, as expected, Manchester City do end up losing their league title, they will really have lost it last summer in the transfer market when Pep Guardiola decided not to sign a centre-back,” he added.

“You need to plan for injuries and suspensions and City didn't do that.

“They seemed to think they would be OK, but they didn't take into account that injury to Aymeric Laporte or the form of Nicolas Otamendi.

“So they were wrong to not sign a defender in the summer.”

City’s defence will be put to the test on Sunday, when they travel to .