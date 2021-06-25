Euros win with England would top three Premier League title triumphs for Sterling

The Blues forward has collected nine trophies at club level, but says international honours would mean more than any of those achievements

Raheem Sterling claims European Championship glory with England would mean more to him than the three Premier League titles he has secured with Manchester City.

Across a six-year spell at the Etihad Stadium, the 26-year-old forward has collected nine winners' medals - including four Carabao Cup triumphs and an FA Cup win.

The domestic game has been conquered, but Sterling says international honours - ending a long barren run for a success-starved nation - would be a career highlight.

What has been said?

Sterling told England's official YouTube channel: "I think winning something with the national team, England, would definitely be the greatest achievement that I can possibly do. I mean, not me, but the team can possibly achieve.

"I feel like you win stuff with your clubs and you know it's a great achievement, but this is on a bigger scale.

"You're representing a nation, a country, so to achieve something with England, it would be the biggest thing to happen in my footballing career."

The bigger picture

Sterling has been playing a prominent role in England's quest to claim a continental crown at Euro 2020.

Two match-winning efforts, against Croatia and Czech Republic, have been registered by the City star - who remains the only man to find the target for Gareth Southgate's side.

A place in the last 16 has been secured, with rivalries set to be rekindled with old adversaries Germany.

That contest is due to take place at Wembley on Tuesday, with the Three Lions looking to find a spark as they enter the knockout stages in the business end of another major competition.

