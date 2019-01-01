Europa League: Gakpe fires Apollon Limassol past Austria Wien

The 32-year-old Togo international was on target to help his team advance into the next round of the European tournament

Serge Gakpe scored his first goal for Apollon Limassol in their 3-1 win over Wien in Thursday’s Uefa qualification game.

The victory helped Sofronis Avgousti’s men advance into the next stage of the European tournament 5-2 on aggregate.

Gakpe, who joined the Cypriot side from Belgian club Cercle Brugge in June, made a significant impact in his debut appearance at Neo GSP Stadium with a first-half strike.

Apollon started the encounter unimpressively after Maudo opened the scoring for the visitors in the 18th minute off Alexander Gruenwald’s assist.

Togo international, Gakpe then levelled proceedings for the Legend from the penalty spot moments before half-time.

Article continues below

After the restart, Johannes Handl turned the ball into his own net to hand Apollon their second goal in the game before Giannis Gianniotas sealed the victory in the 67th minute.

Gakpe featured for 83 minutes before making way for Emilio Jose Zelaya while striker Bright Edomwonyi replaced Maximilian Sax but could not prevent his side from the defeat.

Gakpe will hope to continue his fine performances when his side takes on AEK Larnaca in their opening league game on Friday, August 23.