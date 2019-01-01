Europa League: Mali’s Zohi powers RC Strasbourg past Eintracht Frankfurt
Kevin Zohi was RC Strasbourg’s hero in their 1-0 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt in Thursday’s Europa League clash.
The Mali international, who got his first Europa League goal against Lokomotiv Plovdiv, put Thierry Laurey’s men ahead with his 33rd-minute strike.
Zohi fired past goalkeeper Kevin Trapp after Eintracht’s defenders failed to clear Dimitri Lienard’s corner kick.
32: GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAL! @KevinZohi puts us in front!!— RC Strasbourg English (@RCS_English) August 22, 2019
[1-0] #LiveRCS pic.twitter.com/tYtCpF3sCR
Despite the Germans’ pouring attack in the second half, Strasbourg held their nerves to win the tight encounter.
The forward was replaced with Ibrahima Sissoko in the 64th minute while Cote d’Ivoire’s Kamine Kone was on from the start to the finish as South Africa international, Lebo Mothiba replaced Adrien Thomasson with 14 minutes left to play.
🇫🇷 Strasbourg edge Frankfurt 1-0 🥳— UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) August 22, 2019
Will they qualify? 🤷♂️#UEL pic.twitter.com/02S0amgBhE
Guinea's Simon Falette was not selected by manager Adi Hutter. Eintracht Frankfurt must overturn the deficit on August 29 if they hope to reach the championship's group stage.